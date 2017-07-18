Audit shows Nashville Sounds' ballpark over budget

First Tennessee Park seemed to have hit a home run with baseball fans when it opened back in 2015, but some say it has struck out when it comes to the budget.

The city spent millions more than what it set aside.

“The issue was because it got done in a hurry, the cost wasn't well understood before the project,” said Metro Councilman and audit committee member Bob Mendes.

A Metro audit shows the original $60 million estimate was based on a two-year construction plan.

The city cut that time nearly in half, to 13 months, and it was costly.

“Ten millions dollars spent here is $10 million that can't be spent somewhere else,” Mendes said.

News 4 wanted to see how the cost of Nashville’s stadium compares to other cities with Triple-A baseball teams.

First Tennessee Park opened in 2015 with a price tag of $91 million. That is still less than what it cost to build Autozone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds, which opened in 2000 with an $80.5 million construction cost. That translates to $105 million today.

The Charlotte Knights’ stadium, BB&T Ballpark, cost significantly less to build. It opened in 2014 and cost $54 million.

“We need to take whatever lessons we can from building the baseball stadium to when we build the soccer stadium, to make sure we understand the cost and who is going to pay for it,” Mendes said.

Metro Council expects to see proposals for a Nashville soccer stadium this fall.

Mendes also said if the city is going to pay tens of millions for another sports complex, it needs to be worth it to everyone.

“These big shiny projects are great for the city. They bring a lot of people to the city, they certainly generate a lot of revenue,” he said. “But we need to make sure everyone in the city can take advantage of these amenities.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.