Spring Hill PD to use new drone for investigation scenes

The Spring Hill police chief eventually wants two drone operators to cover all shifts. (WSMV)

Police in Spring Hill will now have eyes in the sky during investigations.

The department is joining hundreds across the country turning to drones as a public safety tool.

The city’s aldermen approved the department’s drone use policy Monday night. Discussions to buy and use a drone were in the works for over a year, said detective Geoff Betts, the department’s only FAA-licensed drone operator for the Inspire One drone.

“I had wanted to get my license anyway, so I kind of volunteered for that,” Betts said.

Chief Don Brite said he eventually wants to have two drone operators to cover all shifts, but for now, Betts is leading the way for when and where the drone appears at scenes.

“When we have accidents and fatalities, we’ll be able to get a bird’s eye view of the scene. We’ll be using it for search and rescue, missing children,” Betts said.

The $2,000 drone captures video and photos from the sky. It can be useful in situations when police are looking for a suspect who ran off.

“If he ran into a field or into woods, it’s going to take the officers a little time to get into him. Plus, if he’s armed, you’re not going to want to go straight in there if he’s armed,” Betts said. “If you’ve got a drone, you’re going to be able to fly above him.”

Residents who spoke with News 4 on Tuesday said they think it’s a plus as long as it’s used properly. When asked about privacy, residents said it was something to consider.

“Well there’s always that line. You want them to use it in a moral way. They shouldn’t be using it unethically,” said David Lucente, a Spring Hill resident.

Betts is well aware of that concerns and so are city officials.

“We’re not going to be using this to go spy on people, not going to be flying through their backyard, not going to be flying up to windows or anything like that,” Betts said.

Spring Hill police said it won’t be used for traffic enforcement either. Betts said he’ll also fly when he’s needed during hostage or SWAT situations and to help other city departments.

