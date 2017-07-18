Man given immunity in Holly Bobo murder case writes letter to News 4

Michael Lee Alexander, the mystery man offered immunity in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo wrote a letter to News 4.

In it he claimed he was "not involved before, during or after in the Holly Bobo case."

He said he took a polygraph test and he was adamant he never asked for immunity.

"He's saying this to protect himself as he should. He never should have been disclosed publicly," said David Raybin, a well known criminal defense attorney.

Raybin is also a former prosecutor who helped write Tennessee code. He said the letter could potentially hurt the state's case because he said it makes Alexander a worthless witness.

"Because he said he didn't know anything. If he gets up on the stand and testifies that he knows something or doesn't know, one side or the other can get up and wave this piece of paper around and say 'didn't you say this or that?'" Raybin said.

Raybin said besides hurting the case, Alexander himself may be in danger.

He said the state should never have made the immunity deal public.

"I'm shocked that they did this. This is not the thing to do," Raybin said.

In his letter Alexander said, "I feel like I am being used and my life put in danger."

"If a person is a witness and they're perceived as a snitch, they get killed in prison," Raybin said.

News 4 reached out to prosecutors because we want to know why they made the immunity deals public. We had not heard back by deadline Tuesday.

