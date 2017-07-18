Murfreesboro man believes vandals targeted him for Muslim faith

Muhamed Faour is now considering moving away from Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

A couple is claiming that vandals targeted them because of their Muslim faith. They said they don't feel safe in their own home.

It happened in Murfreesboro where just last week, the local mosque was vandalized.

"This is our first child," said Muhamed Faour. "It's going to be a girl, a baby girl."

It's just two short months until the due date for Faour's wife.

"This is like a start for our family," he said.

Faour wanted to raise his little girl in Murfreesboro, his home for several years. After the past few days, he's not sure.

"It's a destruction of the image I had for the community around here," he said. "When they see my wife with me with the headscarf, they could recognize that she is from the Muslim faith."

Monday morning, Faour said he was getting ready to leave the Vintage at the Parke Apartment Homes on Veterans Parkway when he found bologna on his car.

"Three pieces, I saw them," he said. "Those pieces of bologna had something that damaged the paint on the car. It was more like a chemical, or I guess it was like a paint thinner, nail polish remover. It was dipped in it, and it was spread all over the car."

In addition, Faour said a used condom was under his windshield wipers.

"Just insane," he said. "We couldn't go to bed yesterday because of this incident."

Faour said it's very frightening for this to happen just days after vandals spray painted profanity on the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro and draped bacon on the door handles.

"I'm not scared for myself, but I'm scared for my wife," Faour said. "She tells me, 'What is my child going to face when they are born into this community and this area? Are they going to face difficulties? Is someone going to attack them? Is someone going to hurt them?'"

Those questions are why Faour is planning to move away. He felt he has to do that to protect his growing family.

"What makes me sad is my child is going to born into this," he said. "I can deal with it. I can take care of my car, but the thing is, I'm scared for my wife and my child. That's making me sad to be honest."

Faour said the damage to the vehicle was worth more than $1,000.

A representative for the Murfreesboro Police Department said the FBI has been notified of the vandalism.

