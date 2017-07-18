Kentucky woman dies after state trooper crashes into truck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman has died after her truck was struck by a Kentucky State Police trooper's vehicle.

News outlets report 63-year-old Joyce Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner's Office on Monday afternoon. A news release from Kentucky State Police says State Trooper Brian Gann was responding to an injury accident and turned on his blue lights and siren and attempted to pass multiple vehicles when his patrol car struck Smith's pickup.

Police say the collision forced both vehicles into a ditch. Smith's passenger 79-year-old Leroy Smith was treated at a hospital for injuries and released. Gann was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released. He has been placed on temporary administrative leave while the Kentucky State Police Collision Analysis branch investigates.

