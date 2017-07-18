Kentucky woman dies after state trooper crashes into truck

It's a once in a lifetime event, and teachers in Wilson County want to be sure their students get the most out of it.More >>
It's a once in a lifetime event, and teachers in Wilson County want to be sure their students get the most out of it.More >>
A Kentucky woman has died after her truck was struck by a Kentucky State Police trooper's vehicle.More >>
You know what's worse than not getting tickets to the big game? Winning tickets to your team playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and not even realizing it!More >>
Former Logan County teacher Adam L. Decker, 28, turned himself in to the Logan County Sheriff's Department July 18 and was arrested on numerous sex offenses.More >>
It was an emotional scene in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.More >>
Deputies are trying to find 38-year-old Samuel Cravens, who is wanted for several counts of child molestation in Indiana.More >>
The victim, 79-year-old Arthur J. Mantone Jr., had parked his car in the driveway of his home along U.S. Highway 41 and had crossed the street to check his mailbox. According to THP, someone hit him with their vehicle and then drove off.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam announced that the DCS will no longer be under federal oversight after a decades-long deal was finally approved in court.More >>
A black SUV crashed through the window of building in the Hill Center Tuesday morning. The driver and an employee of Pottery Barn sustained minor injuries.More >>
"All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration" will happen at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25.More >>