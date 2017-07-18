Former teacher arrested on numerous sex offenses

Former Logan County teacher Adam L. Decker, 28, turned himself in to the Logan County Sheriff's Department July 18 and was arrested on numerous charges:

One count of Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communications System to Procure a Minor or Police Officer for Sex;

10 counts of Rape, 3rd Degree;

11 counts of Sodomy, 3rd Degree;

10 counts of Sexual Abuse, 3rd Degree;

One count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st Degree;

Two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor;

Two counts of Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minors.

The alleged offenses date back to September 2016.

This investigation began in February 2017 and was presented to a Logan County Grand Jury on June 30, 2017. Decker avoided authorities for over two weeks before turning himself in. His arraignment is scheduled for July 27.

The investigation, led by Detective Wes Medley, is still ongoing.

