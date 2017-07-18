Predators fan dismayed to learn he missed tweet about free playoffs tickets

A Predators fan won two free tickets to Game 6 but didn't realize it. (Source: Twitter)

You know what's worse than not getting tickets to the big game?

Winning tickets to your team playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and not even realizing it!

Andrew Fudge tweeted at the Nashville Predators to try to win tickets back in June.

He forgot about it, and more than a month went by before he realized he missed a message from the Preds.

Fudge won two free tickets to the game but never saw the direct message from the team.

He tweeted a screenshot of the message on Monday, expressing his extreme disappointment.

His tweet has since gone viral, even catching the attention of ESPN.

@NHL can I go die now... just now found this since I don't check twitter often. pic.twitter.com/nfhmdvYkqG — Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) July 17, 2017

