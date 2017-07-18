Bridgestone Arena ranks 5th in country for ticket sales - WSMV Channel 4

Bridgestone Arena ranks 5th in country for ticket sales

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Bridgestone Arena ranks fifth in the country for concert ticket sales this year, with nearly 300,000 sold.

Add in the Predators' Stanley Cup playoff run and the SEC basketball tournament, and the arena has hosted almost 1 million people so far in 2017.

This makes Bridgestone Arena 19th in the world for ticket sales, according to Pollstar.

Below is the list of the top 10 venues in the U.S.

  1. Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
  2. Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
  3. Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
  4. Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
  5. Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
  6. Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA
  7. Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL
  8. Forum - Inglewood, CA
  9. American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
  10. SAP Center at San Jose - San Jose, CA

Pollstar named Bridgestone Arena the Arena of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

Online Public File

