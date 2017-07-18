SUV crashes through Pottery Barn at Green Hills

An SUV crashed into the Pottery Barn in Green Hills on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

A black SUV crashed through the window of a Pottery Barn at Green Hills Tuesday morning.

The driver, an 84-year-old man, got his foot stuck on the gas. Heading northbound on Hillsboro Pike, he crossed over three lanes of traffic and crashed into the Pottery Barn.

His injuries were minor.

A 54-year-old woman who works at Pottery Barn was injured by broken glass.She was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

