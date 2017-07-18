SUV crashes through Pottery Barn at Green Hills - WSMV Channel 4

SUV crashes through Pottery Barn at Green Hills

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A black SUV crashed through the window of a Pottery Barn at Green Hills Tuesday morning.

Dispatch confirmed that several medical units were called to the scene. The severity of the injuries remain unclear.

