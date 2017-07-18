Anonymous donor aids Arlington memorial restoration

With the help of an anonymous donor, the City of Clarksville completed restoration of the Arlington Hotel monuments stones. The stones commemorate the Arlington Hotel, which was erected in 1887. The hotel was destroyed in 1973. A parking garage was built on the same grounds in 1992. That year, Eleanor Williams, and author and historian in Montgomery County, helped preserve the stone monument, which reads "Arlington" in big block letters.

Williams, along with The Historical Society, advocated for the stones' restoration. An anonymous donor gave The Historical Society an $8,000 donation for the project, which was managed by Nashville Concrete Artist.

The City of Clarksville will hold a dedication ceremony Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. on Second Street.