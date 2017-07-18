Kenny Rogers announces star-studded farewell concert

The farewell show will be held at Bridgestone Arena in October. (Source: Kenny Rogers)

For one of the greatest voices in country music, it's time to say goodbye.

"All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration" will happen at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25.

One of the show's highlights will be a duet between Rogers and Dolly Parton, which will be their final performance together.

Rogers' 60-year career includes 100 million records sold, over 100 hits and membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Rogers will finish out the rest of his tour, which ends in October.

"As I'm bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends, who I'm so grateful to have crossed paths with," said Rogers in a news release. "It means so much that they would feel compelled to do this for me. Of course, the night would not be the same without Dolly Parton being part of it. We've enjoyed a special friendship for decades, and I'll forever look back fondly on the many collaborations, performances, and laughs we've shared as some of the most extraordinary moments of my career. I know it will be a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time."

The farewell show will also include performances from Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, The Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson, Elle King and many other special guests, who will be announced in the next few weeks.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday on Ticketmaster.com, at all Ticketmaster locations, at the Bridgestone Arena box office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the T.J. Martell Foundation and the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.

Click here for more information about the concert.



