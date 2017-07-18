Murfreesboro police investigating biased-base crime at apartment complex

Murfreesboro police is investigating a potentially biased-based crime at an apartment complex on Veterans Parkway, according to a news release.

Police said Muhamed Faour reported someone placed several pieces of bologna and a used condom on his vehicle outside a Veterans Parkway apartment complex during the overnight hours of Sunday and Monday.

According to the police report, the bologna caused damage to the paint of the victim’s vehicle in excess of $1,000.

Faour said the vandalism is likely anti-Islamic because he practices Islam and his wife wears a head dress.

He said he had not experienced any other issue in the time he has live at the Veterans Parkway apartment.

Detectives have been assigned to the case and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Persons with information about the incident should contact detectives at 615-893-2717 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

