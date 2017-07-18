Kroger expands online ordering to Nashville and surrounding areas

Kroger announced Tuesday that they will expand their online grocery ordering service, ClickList, to 30 more Nashville and surrounding locations by the end of the year.

“We are excited to be able to bring the convenience of ClickList to more customers across the division,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division in a news release. “The feedback from our shoppers about the service has been overwhelmingly positive. Senior citizens, parents with young children, and busy professionals all appreciate this convenience.”

The online ordering option will soon be available at store locations in Franklin, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Cookeville, White House, Bowling Green, Clarksville, Gallatin, Spring Hill, Columbia, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Lawrenceburg, Crossville, Knoxville, and Huntsville.

Customers will be able to place their orders at www.kroger.com/clicklist on their computer or smart device, create their list, select a pick-up time, and then place their order. A Kroger employee will deliver the items to the customers in the designated ClickList pick-up lanes.

If certain items are not available, the store associates will offer optional alternatives. Pharmacy prescriptions will not be included in the online service.

