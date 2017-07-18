Nashville YMCA receives $100,000 community benefit grant

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee received a $100,000 community benefit grant from Saint Thomas Health. The grant is for support of the Healthier Communities Initiative (HCI) at the Northwest Family YMCA on Ashland City Highway in Nashville.

The HCI is a nationwide program that works on teaming up with local official and community leaders to effect positive change in communities, specifically focused on healthy food and habits. Examples of this include opening farmer's markets in areas where healthy food options are limited and encouraging children to walk to school.

The Northwest Family YMCA will use the grant money to help hire a Healthier Communities Director, who will in turn work on a "community health action plan" for the Bordeaux community.

“We are strongly supportive of the YMCA’s Healthier Communities Initiative program, as its tenets are consistent with those of Saint Thomas Health’s objectives in building relationships on the leading health issues facing communities, building community coalitions and helping support healthy lifestyles,” said Karen Springer, President and CEO of Saint Thomas Health in a news release. “We have identified Nashville’s Bordeaux area as a key area to focus these efforts to support individuals and families who live and work there, and are looking forward to the very real progress we believe will be made through this program.”

Saint Thomas Health works as a part of Ascension, the largest Catholic non-profit health system in the country.

