THP looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Coffee County.

According to officials, the man was hit while he was checking his mailbox on the 10000 block of Highway 41.

Police found a side mirror at the scene that belongs to an older model Mitsubishi Galant.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the car near the scene around the time of the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the THP Chattanooga District Regional Dispatch Center at 423-634-6890.

