Suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Manchester arrested in Warren Co.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Coffee County on Monday afternoon has been arrested.

THP said on Twitter that the suspect was arrested in Warren County on Tuesday. The suspect has not yet been identified.

@THPChattanooga Coffee Co hit & run suspect has been arrested in @THPCookeville Warren Co. Thank you to the media & the public! Great Work!! pic.twitter.com/CycHLRMygn — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) July 19, 2017

Arthur Mantone Jr. was just a couple weeks away from his 79th birthday. A birthday he'll never see, because of a hit-and-run driver.

Mantone had parked his car in the driveway of his home along U.S. Highway 41 and had crossed the street to check his mailbox.

According to THP, someone hit him with their vehicle and then drove off. Mantone was pronounced dead at the scene.

"They left daddy on the side of the road like an animal," said his daughter Angelina Moore. "They didn't call. They didn't stop. They didn't call 911. Nobody tried to help. They just kept going."

Moore said Monday was just a normal day for her father, a retired aeronautical engineer, husband and grandfather.

He had taken his 100-year-old father to the dermatologist Monday morning. The two men had gotten lunch and then came home.

"He pulled in the driveway and left grandpa in the car," Moore said. "He was just going to go right across the street and get the mail and never came back."

The father, Arthur Mantone, was inside the car in the driveway but did not see his son get hit. He got out of the car to check on his son, which is when he found him lying in the road.

THP investigators believe the suspect's car is a champagne-colored older model Mitsubishi Galant. Police found a side mirror at the scene, along with debris from the vehicle.

"My mom is completely destroyed," Moore said. "She doesn't know what to do. She's lost. My grandfather, all he keeps saying is he wishes it was him."

Moore said there were no skid marks near the scene. THP and family members don't believe the car ever stopped.

"I don't know how anybody could be so cruel to just do that and only think about themselves," Moore told News 4. "We want to see them go to jail. They deserve to be in jail."

Surveillance cameras from a corner store at the intersection of Winchester and Hillsborough Highways captured video of the car turning right onto Winchester Highway leaving the direction of the crash scene around the time of the hit-and-run.

Stay with News 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.