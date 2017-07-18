Tennessee county trustee clerk charged with $14k theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Tennessee county trustee's office clerk is facing charges of stealing more than $14,000 from property tax payments.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release Monday says former Wilson County Trustee's Office clerk Shannon Marie Hodgin also doctored government records to hide the thefts.

TBI says the incident unfolded over a three-month period beginning in December 2016. The agency says Hodgin resigned her position when authorities discovered the problem.

TBI says a Wilson County grand jury indicted the Lebanon woman last week for theft, official misconduct and tampering with government records.

She was arrested Friday, booked into Wilson County Jail and released after she posted a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.