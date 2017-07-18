Former deputy charged with trying to have witness killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A former sheriff's deputy in Tennessee has been charged with asking someone to kill a witness in a federal case against him.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said in a news release that former Shelby County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeremy Drewery was indicted in September on charges that he tried to extort thousands of dollars from an alleged drug dealer. Additional charges were added in March, when the 42-year-old Drewery was accused of attempting to extort another alleged drug dealer.

Prosecutors said the sheriff's office has since told the FBI that Drewery solicited a person to kill a witness in his case.

Drewery appeared before a judge Thursday on a charge of solicitation to commit a crime of violence. His lawyer has not returned a call seeking comment.

