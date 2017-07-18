Timothy Batts trial: State shows video of 11-year-old girl being shot

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.More >>
Law enforcement officers and deputies in Bledsoe County are searching for an escaped fugitive near Highway 30 in Pikeville.More >>
The victim, 79-year-old Arthur J. Mantone Jr., had parked his car in the driveway of his home along U.S. Highway 41 and had crossed the street to check his mailbox. According to THP, someone hit him with their vehicle and then drove off.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam announced that the DCS will no longer be under federal oversight after a decades-long deal was finally approved in court.More >>
You know what's worse than not getting tickets to the big game? Winning tickets to your team playing in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and not even realizing it!More >>
A black SUV crashed through the window of building in the Hill Center Tuesday morning. The driver and an employee of Pottery Barn sustained minor injuries.More >>
"All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration" will happen at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25.More >>
You could hear a pin drop in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.More >>
Bridgestone Arena ranks fifth in the country for concert ticket sales this year, with nearly 300,000 sold.More >>
With the help of an anonymous donor, the City of Clarksville completed restoration of the Arlington Hotel monuments stones. The stones commemorate the Arlington Hotel, which was erected in 1887. The hotel was destroyed in 1973.More >>
Murfreesboro police is investigating a potentially biased-based crime at an apartment complex on Veterans Parkway, according to a news release.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >>
A man claims there's a waiting list of 27,000 hoping to take part in an attraction only he can bring.More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
A Mississippi man admitted to beating a 3-year-old girl because she couldn't correctly answer questions about numbers, police said.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
A Nashville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to smother her 5-month-old son.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
A former Tennessee county trustee's office clerk is facing charges of stealing more than $14,000 from property tax payments.More >>
