Timothy Batts trial: State shows video of 11-year-old girl being shot

You could hear a pin drop in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.

Her father, Timothy Batts, is charged with her death. He claims the shooting was accidental.

A detective from the Hendersonville Police Department testified during the second day of the trial.

Batts put his head down at points, wiping away tears as the detective pointed out the blood stains and the bullet hole on Timea's dress.

For the first time, the court saw the bullet and shell casing from the .40 caliber gun that police believe was used in the shooting. The bullet and shell casing were reportedly found inside Batts' home.

The state also showed video clips from surveillance cameras that were inside Batts' living room and kitchen.

Some of Batts' family members became emotional when the video was being played. A few of them even walked out of the courtroom when the footage showed Timea jumping up and down after she was shot, then Batts picking her up and running out the door to the hospital.

Batts initially lied about what happened to police, saying Timea came home with the gunshot wound, then later changed this story.

The defense says he lied because he's a convicted felon and he knew he'd immediately go to jail and not be able to care for his daughter.

Batts is facing a long list of charges, including reckless homicide. If the jury finds Batts guilty on the reckless homicide charge, he could face up to 12 years in prison.

UPDATE: home video shows #TimothyBatts with gun in living room before daughter Timea gets home from school @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ApEXzlL2sQ — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) July 18, 2017

#TimothyBatts cries as detective holds up bloody shirt worn by his daughter the day she was killed @WSMV pic.twitter.com/7MCBiOxUya — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) July 18, 2017

Video shows Timea Batts enter house just moments before she was shot @WSMV pic.twitter.com/G8gR2JZ6L4 — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) July 18, 2017

Heartbreaking video shows #TimothyBatts carry daughter Timea out of the house moments after she was shot in chest @WSMV pic.twitter.com/SpasukxRTB — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) July 18, 2017

