Timothy Batts trial: State shows video of 11-year-old girl being shot

Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office) Timothy Batts is accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter. (Source: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)
Timea Batts (Source: Family photo) Timea Batts (Source: Family photo)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

You could hear a pin drop in the Sumner County courtroom Tuesday morning as a Hendersonville detective showed the blood-stained clothes 11-year-old Timea Batts was wearing when she was shot and killed last August.

Her father, Timothy Batts, is charged with her death. He claims the shooting was accidental.

A detective from the Hendersonville Police Department testified during the second day of the trial.

Batts put his head down at points, wiping away tears as the detective pointed out the blood stains and the bullet hole on Timea's dress.

For the first time, the court saw the bullet and shell casing from the .40 caliber gun that police believe was used in the shooting. The bullet and shell casing were reportedly found inside Batts' home.

The state also showed video clips from surveillance cameras that were inside Batts' living room and kitchen.

Some of Batts' family members became emotional when the video was being played. A few of them even walked out of the courtroom when the footage showed Timea jumping up and down after she was shot, then Batts picking her up and running out the door to the hospital.

Batts initially lied about what happened to police, saying Timea came home with the gunshot wound, then later changed this story. 

The defense says he lied because he's a convicted felon and he knew he'd immediately go to jail and not be able to care for his daughter.

Batts is facing a long list of charges, including reckless homicide. If the jury finds Batts guilty on the reckless homicide charge, he could face up to 12 years in prison.

