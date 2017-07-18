Day 2 of trial set to begin for man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.More >>
According to officials, the man was hit while he was checking his mailbox on the 10000 block of Highway 41.More >>
A former Tennessee county trustee's office clerk is facing charges of stealing more than $14,000 from property tax payments.More >>
A former sheriff's deputy in Tennessee has been charged with asking someone to kill a witness in a federal case against him.More >>
The Hendersonville man accused of killing his 11-year-daughter will be in court Tuesday for the second day of his trial.More >>
A federal program is allotting money to four Southeastern states to put more law enforcement on the roads to crack down on speeding drivers.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
Metro police say the drowning of a 4-year-old girl in a pool on Sunday appears accidental.More >>
The U.S. Attorney of the middle district of Tennessee said the video the News 4 I-Team first exposed of a federal inmate communicating with the outside world while in prison will be included in evidence in that inmate’s criminal case.More >>
If you can’t tell the difference between a camel cricket and a brown banded cockroach, you should attend Belmont’s Bug Camp.More >>
A man claims there's a waiting list of 27,000 hoping to take part in an attraction only he can bring.More >>
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >>
A man claims there's a waiting list of 27,000 hoping to take part in an attraction only he can bring.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
A Nashville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to smother her 5-month-old son.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
A Metro police officer has been decommissioned after allegedly taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while investigating a false burglar alarm at a business.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
