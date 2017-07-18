Day 2 of trial set to begin for man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter

The Hendersonville man accused of killing his 11-year-daughter will be in court for the second day of his trial on Tuesday.

The state and Timothy Batts' defense attorneys have both made their cases about what they plan to prove.

The defense is calling his daughter's death a big mistake, classifying this as an accidental shooting.

"What you're gonna see is that he's a normal human being, who in the blink of an eye, made the most tragic, horrible mistake anybody can make," said defense attorney Derrick Scretchen.

The state is arguing Batts should still be held responsible for her death.

His daughter, Timea, was shot and killed last August when she returned home from school, but that's not what her father initially told police.

Batts first claimed he didn't know who shot his daughter and that she came home with a gunshot wound. Police said he later admitted he shot her because he thought she was an intruder.

"He was obviously occupied with something else. On a cell phone, carrying a gun around. The proof will show that whatever it was caused him to recklessly pull the trigger and shoot and kill his own daughter," said District Attorney Ray Whitley.

Batts' defense attorneys say he lied because he is a convicted felon and knew he would immediately go to jail and would not be able to care for his daughter.

"Timea Batts is his eldest, and as you can hear from the name, that's his namesake. His love for her is immense," Scretchen said.

The state has made it clear Batts has been charged for a reason.

"This is not a first-degree murder, not a second-degree murder case. It's a reckless homicide case, and those are the facts that intend to prove to you," Whitley said.

Batts is facing a long list of charges, including reckless homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.

If the jury finds Batts guilty on the reckless homicide charge, he could face up to 12 years in prison.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

