Police: Child's drowning death appears accidental

Metro police say the drowning of a 4-year-old girl in a pool on Sunday appears accidental.

The incident happened on Mars Drive around 6 p.m.

Police said Naketta Lunar was visiting Nashville with her foster family from Indiana.

Two adults and seven children were getting ready to go inside when one of the children saw Naketta at the bottom of the above ground pool, which is about four feet deep.

One of the other children grabbed the girl and handed her to an adult.

Naketta was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.