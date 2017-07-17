Trial underway for man accused of fatally shooting daughter

The Hendersonville man is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter on her first day of school last year.

The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.

District Attorney Ray Whitley said Monday this is not a murder case and no one is accusing Batts of intentionally killing his daughter, but he should be held responsible for her death.

Timea Batts had just returned home from the first day of school last August when she was shot. Her father drove her to the hospital and told investigators he didn’t know who shot her. He said she came into the house bleeding from a bullet wound.

Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide and filing a false report.

Because he is a convicted felon, Batts’ attorneys argued he knew he would go to jail if he told officers he had a gun. Attorneys added he wanted to stay with Timea at the hospital, which is why he made up the story.

“He knows that if he tells this officer, ‘I’ve got a gun,’ he goes to jail immediately,” said attorney Derrick Scretchen. “He’s going to jail. His daughter will be treated. It doesn’t matter if she needs a blood transfusion, he won’t be there for her. He won’t be there to provide anything she needs. He’ll be somewhere else.”

The jury is made up of seven men and five women. Only one of them is African American.

Race came up in court Monday when defense attorney Joy Kimbrough told jurors they would need to ignore Timothy Batts’ race and focus on the facts.

The trial resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m.

