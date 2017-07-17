Trial underway for man accused of fatally shooting daughter

The Hendersonville man is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter on her first day of school last year.More >>
The U.S. Attorney of the middle district of Tennessee said the video the News 4 I-Team first exposed of a federal inmate communicating with the outside world while in prison will be included in evidence in that inmate’s criminal case.More >>
If you can’t tell the difference between a camel cricket and a brown banded cockroach, you should attend Belmont’s Bug Camp.More >>
A man claims there's a waiting list of 27,000 hoping to take part in an attraction only he can bring.More >>
There are few things Murfreesboro Officer Matt Stern loves more than serving and helping others.More >>
The trial began Monday for Timothy Batts, the father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter as she walked into his house after school.More >>
Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Christian Rentas Guillen. No foul play is suspected in his death.More >>
A Metro police officer has been decommissioned after allegedly taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while investigating a false burglar alarm at a business.More >>
A Nashville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to smother her 5-month-old son.More >>
A Millersville police officer was attacked by a man during a traffic stop on Monday morning.More >>
With just a little more than a month to go before the total solar eclipse comes through Middle Tennessee, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Monday it has reversed its decision to join other districts giving students the day off to experience the historic event.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >>
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >>
Johntae Adams, 16, was killed when the car crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Dilton Mankin Road and Wilson Overall Road. One other student was also killed.More >>
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >>
Tennessee is one of five states participating in a week-long program aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths.More >>
Students in Metro Nashville Public Schools will have class on the day of the solar eclipse, and the district is explaining the decision.More >>
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >>
