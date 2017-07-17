Metro officer decommissioned over stolen water bottle

A Metro police officer has been decommissioned after allegedly taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while investigating a false burglar alarm at a business.

Central Precinct Officer Wesley Feinstein has been assigned to desk duty.

Police said Feinstein responded to the alarm call at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue on Saturday. Officers found an unlocked door and went inside to see if anyone was there.

While inside, police said Feinstein took a bottle of water from a small refrigerator. Another officer saw it and reported it to a superior.

The bottle of water was later recovered from Feinstein’s patrol car.

Feinstein has been relieved of duty and issued a misdemeanor citation charging him with theft. The department’s Office of Professional Accountability is investigating his alleged actions.

Feinstein graduated from the police academy two years ago.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.