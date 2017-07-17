Family of Murfreesboro officer injured in crash thanks community for support

There are few things Murfreesboro Officer Matt Stern loves more than serving and helping others.

"Matt has a really big heart," said his wife Stephanie Etheridge Stern. "He cares about everybody he comes in contact with whether he's meeting them for the first time or whether he's known them for years and years."

Matt Stern was on his way to help at a crash last Thursday when his Murfreesboro police motorcycle collided with another car. He was thrown off the bike.

One of the officer's colleagues called Matt Stern's wife to tell her what had happened.

"When you do get that call, everything changes,” his wife said. "My heart stopped. I didn't know what to think. Very, very scary.”

The nine-year veteran of the Murfreesboro Police Department was thrown from his motorcycle after colliding with an SUV. He broke several ribs. Both of his lungs collapsed. He also has skull and spinal damage, along with several other injuries. Stern has had multiple surgeries, but is stable. He's even talked to his family from his hospital bed in the intensive care unit.

"We're just taking it one step at a time, one hour at a time and going from there,” Stephanie Stern said.

Stern served several years in the U.S. Marines and was deployed in Iraq before joining Murfreesboro police. Beyond the uniform, he's a husband and a dad to 1-year-old little boy, Hunter.

"He's a fighter," Stephanie Stern said about her husband. "He has an incredible heart for others. He's very determined. He loves his job. He loves his community. He loves his family. He's just a wonderful person.”

The family is sending thanks to the Murfreesboro Police and Fire Departments, the City of Murfreesboro and their colleagues for never leaving them alone, and for supporting the man who would always support everyone else.

"Everybody's been wonderful," Stephanie Stern said. "They've called. They've visited. They've asked what they can do and they've also taken it upon themselves to help out."

More than anything, Stern's family says they've relied on their faith and the power of prayer.

"One thing that I know, and that Matt knows, is without all the prayers and support, we wouldn't be where we are right now,” Stephanie Stern said.

