US Attorney requests I-Team findings for evidence in federal case

The U.S. Attorney of the middle district of Tennessee said the video the News 4 I-Team first exposed of a federal inmate communicating with the outside world while in prison will be included in evidence in that inmate’s criminal case.

U.S. Attorney Jack Smith’s office has requested a copy of the story the I-Team first aired in 2014, exposing the antics of former Tennessee residents and federal inmates Rex Whitlock and Cameron Braswell.

In those videos, both men made videos and posted them on social media while inside the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, GA.

Last month, Whitlock was charged, along with 10 others, in a widespread federal investigation into the Gangster Disciples in Middle Tennessee.

“He was a supplier of drugs for the gang. He also held positions of leadership in the gang as well,” Smith said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office now wants to review the video from our story to see if Whitlock was using social media to communicate with gang members or tried to recruit new gang members.

“We've been accumulating every single piece of evidence available about him. Your story is among those pieces of evidence,” Smith said. “And to the extent that your tapes, or any other evidence that shows association with gangs, membership in the gangs, continued involvement in gang after Mr. Whitlock was in prison, any evidence like that will be relevant to proving the charges in our case.”

The I-Team did provide a copy of our story to the U.S. Attorney’s office, but did not release any raw footage as per our policy not to release unedited video or interviews.

The U.S. Attorney’s office would not elaborate what they found inside Whitlock’s cell, only stating that in court filings that gangster disciple materials were found inside.

Since our investigation, Whitlock was transferred to the U.S. Penitentiary in Coleman, Florida.

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said he could not comment on their internal investigation involving federal prisoners or why he was transferred.

