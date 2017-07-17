Police: Mother tried to smother son while in hospital

A Nashville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to smother her 5-month-old son.

Alexis Bagwell, 22, also faces three counts of aggravated child abuse. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police said staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital became suspicious of Bagwell while her son was a patient for reported seizure issues in January 2016.

On two occasions, doctors had to come to the boy’s room because of issues while he was alone with Bagwell. In one situation, he had stopped breathing. In the other, Bagwell called nurses and said her son’s breathing had stopped, but it had not.

Investigators believe Bagwell tried to smother her son.

One of the charges relates to Bagwell’s alleged abuse while her son was a patient at Vanderbilt in October 2015.

Police said the boy is now healthy and in foster care.

