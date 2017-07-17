Metro Schools reverses decision, will open day of eclipse

With just a little more than a month to go before the total solar eclipse comes through Middle Tennessee, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Monday it has reversed its decision to join other districts giving students the day off to experience the historic event.

Metro Schools will have class on Aug. 21, the day of the eclipse. Nashville Mayor Megan Barry felt it wasn't safe for all of Metro's students to have the day off.

Grandmother Jackie Womack thinks a school day during the eclipse isn't a bad deal.

"I think it's a good idea because when I was in school a long time ago at David Lipscomb, we were at school on the day of a solar eclipse. It was a real learning experience," Womack said.

The total solar eclipse path cuts directly through Middle Tennessee. Nashville will see totality for roughly two minutes.

Other schools districts, like Clarksville and Sumner County, canceled class so children and staff can take in the cosmic event.

"It would be nice to see for the family, I'm not going to lie. A solar eclipse is kind of a generational thing," said Keimon Murphy of Nashville.

Metro Schools originally planned to be out that day, but Barry asked the board to reconsider.

"I don't know if aftercare would be offered on that day," said Jenn Stewart, an expecting parent. "But it seems like if the school is willing to build a day around this and make it fun experience then that would be a good memory and probably serve more families than if it was going to be a day off and kids might even be viewing it unsafely."

Metro Schools said it's in the middle of buying eclipse glasses for 88,000 students, and administrators plan to make it a teachable moment.

"There's a lot of people out there that want to spend their time like I do, Mimi, with our grandkids," Womack said. "But at the same time, I think they'll learn more in the school."

Metro school administrators said they are still working out details when it comes to resources and what they will do that day. They are also planning to adjust the school day schedule.

