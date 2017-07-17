Smyrna PD Chaplain dies after battle with cancer

The Smyrna Police Department announced Monday that Volunteer Chaplain Leonard Rader passed away Sunday night after a battle with cancer.

Chaplain Rader served with the Smyrna PD as a Volunteer Chaplain for almost eight years.

He was known for bearing the difficult responsibility of informing the citizens of Smyrna when they lost a loved one. He often offered his services for individuals in need of a pastor for a wedding or funeral.

The Smyrna PD released the following statement:

To Chaplain Rader’s wife Linda and the rest of his family please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as you deal with your loss. The members of the Smyrna Police Department are very proud to have served alongside a wonderful public servant such as Leonard Rader. We miss you already Chaplain.

