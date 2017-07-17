Former VP Biden going to Nashville in November on book tour - WSMV Channel 4

Former VP Biden going to Nashville in November on book tour

Posted: Updated:
Former Vice President Joe Biden (WSMV file photo) Former Vice President Joe Biden (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in Nashville this November as a part of a book tour.

The Schermerhorn Symphony Center says Biden's "American Promise Tour" will bring him to the concert hall on Nov. 19.

Tickets will include a copy of his upcoming book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

An event listing says the tour will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect people around topics that matter most.

Biden launched a new political action committee last month, reigniting speculation that he may run for president in 2020.

Tickets are on sale now for some preferred customers. They go on sale to the public on July 28.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.