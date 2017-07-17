Former VP Biden going to Nashville in November on book tour

A Nashville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to smother her 5-month-old son.More >>
A Millersville police officer was attacked by a man during a traffic stop on Monday morning.More >>
With just a little more than a month to go before the total solar eclipse comes through Middle Tennessee, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Monday it has reversed its decision to join other districts giving students the day off to experience the historic event.More >>
Nashville International Airport was full of people Monday afternoon hoping to leave all their worries behind, but according to Metro police, they shouldn't.More >>
Following an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations, metro law enforcement officials went head to head encouraging individuals to give blood Monday at Nissan Stadium. The Sheriff's office won my a wide margin.More >>
The Smyrna Police Department announced Monday that Volunteer Chaplain Leonard Rader passed away Sunday night after a battle with cancer. Chaplain Rader served with the Smyrna PD as a Volunteer Chaplain for almost eight years.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in Nashville this November as a part of a book tour.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department has extended its hours to include back-to-school shot clinics that provide the required immunizations for Metro Public Schools.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.More >>
According to a study from WalletHub, a personal finance website, Murfreesboro, TN is the 10th best city in the country for first-time home buyers.More >>
