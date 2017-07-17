Predators sign forward Frederick Gaudreau to three-year deal - WSMV Channel 4

Predators sign forward Frederick Gaudreau to three-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have signed forward Frederick Gaudreau to a three-year contract.

For the first two years of the deal, Gaudreau's contract will be worth $650,000 when he's in the NHL or $70,000 when he's in the American Hockey League. His contract will earn him $700,000 in the 2019-20 season.

Gaudreau's deal comes after a breakthrough playoff performance, as he scored his first three career NHL goals during the Stanley Cup Final. Gaudreau, 24, played a total of eight playoff games.

He also appeared in nine regular-season games and had one assist.

Gaudreau had 25 goals and 48 points in 66 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in 2016-17 before he was recalled to Nashville for the playoffs. He is 6 feet tall and 179 pounds.

