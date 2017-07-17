Public health clinic adds hours for back-to-school shots

Metro Nashville Public School students will be returning to school August 7, but all students from kindergarten through 12th grade must have proof of immunizations before they start classes again. The Metro Public Health Department has extended its hours to include back-to-school shot clinics that provide the required immunizations.

Dates and locations of the new clinics are as follows:

Woodbine Public Health Clinic, 224 Oriel Avenue

July 20, July 27, August 3, August 10

8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lentz Public Health Clinic, 2500 Charlotte Ave.

August 1 and August 8

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Additionally, Nashville residents can receive the necessary immunizations from any of the three Public Health clinics Monday through Friday from 8a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

Per the Metro Public Health Department, vaccination requirements include:

Kindergarteners and other children enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time must provide schools with a complete Official Tennessee Immunization Certificate before classes begin. The certificate must be signed by a qualified healthcare provider or verified by the state’s Immunization Information System. All current students entering seventh grade are required to give the school a limited Official Tennessee Immunization Certificate showing they have had a second dose of chickenpox vaccine (or a history of the illness) and a booster shot for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. The HPV vaccine and first meningococcal meningitis vaccine are not required for school attendance, but are recommended by pediatricians and public health experts for all children at this age and can be given at the same visit. Incoming college students in Tennessee public colleges who will live in on-campus housing must provide proof of immunization against meningococcal meningitis after age 16. Most private colleges also have requirements for this vaccine and some schools require it of all new students. Check with your college for details.

