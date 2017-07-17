Police warn of summer vacation scams

Police are warning travelers to beware of new scams. (WSMV)

Police are warning everyone to be safe as they travel this summer.

"I'm here in Tennessee to rock climb," said Axel Ciceri, a French native.

"We're actually going to Atlanta and then from there off to Denver," said traveler Isiah Cisneros.

Nashville International Airport was full of people Monday afternoon hoping to leave all their worries behind, but according to Metro police, they shouldn't.

Sergeant Steve Linn said if you receive a call in your hotel room from the front desk asking to verify payment, hang up. Lin said it’s likely a thief trying to get your credit card information.

"They don't operate that way. If there's a problem you might get a request to come to the front desk and go up there to discuss payment options, but never ever take over the phone a voice that's asking you to confirm payment," Linn said.

Linn said don’t use a standalone ATM to get cash. He said they are easy targets for credit card skimmers and thefts.

"And you don't have potentially as many witnesses as if you're at an ATM in a more populated area," Linn said.

If you’re using free Wi-Fi, Metro police said you may want to think again.

"They can get in and start going through your accounts, which a lot of people are doing online banking," Linn said.

Here is Metro's complete list of vacation do's and don'ts:

Notify your bank. Traveling out of state or overseas while using your bank card could cause a fraud alert to appear and suspend your account. A quick phone call can prevent this hassle. Avoid standalone ATMs. Scammers like these because they are able to attach a credit card skimmer with less risk of detection.

Stay on guard even in your hotel. If you receive a phone call from the “front desk” asking you to confirm your payment method, hang up. It's a scam. If the hotel really has an issue, they will ask you to come to the front desk.

Stay alert. Identity thieves’ techniques evolve. Especially in the technological age but some will always rely on good old-fashioned pickpocketing. Safeguard your wallet, purse and phones.

Save the social media posts. Wait until you are home to share the photos of your family vacation. You don’t want to announce when your home will be empty.

Make sure you place a hold on newspaper and mail deliveries. A full mailbox or several newspapers in your driveway are sure signs no one is home.

Only take what you will need. Leave the extra credit/bank cards at home. Do you really need your social security card with you? Birth certificate? If not, leave it at home. Take photocopies or a picture of all the information in your wallet. That includes front and back photos of your credit/bank cards, I.D., passport, etc. Keep the copies in a safe place, not your wallet or purse.

Be wary of free Wi-Fi. Free means open airwaves and everything you do is transmitted over an unsecured connection and makes you vulnerable. Some Wi-Fi connections are fake and are set up by hackers just to steal your information. Always double check with the location to see if it is official.

Don’t leave expensive or important belongings in the hotel room. Use the safe if one is provided in the room. If not, ask the front desk for another alternative.

Many credit/bank cards are now equipped with RFID (radio frequency identification) chips, which makes stealing your information easier for high-tech scammers. Consider using a RFID blocking wallet, purse or case.

Most importantly, if anything does happen, act fast. Contact the bank or credit card company as well as the credit reporting bureaus. If your ID is stolen, file a police report immediately. This is necessary for creating a paper trail as well as a time frame for the theft. If traveling overseas and your passport is lost or stolen, contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, they can help you with a replacement. You should also call the local police and file a report.

