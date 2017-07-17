Investigation continues into fatal Rutherford County crash

Two teens were killed in the crash. (WSMV)

Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators returned to the scene of a fatal crash on Dilton Mankin Road near Wilson Overall Road and continued to go over evidence on Monday.

A car carrying five Blackman High School students swerved into Lytle Creek and burst into flames on Saturday morning.

Among the dead are 16-year-old Johntae Adams and 16-year-old Ethan Economy.

Three others are injured, including Trae Swader who is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Rod Johnson has lived along this stretch of road for 16 years.

“It's a pretty busy thoroughfare,” Johnson said. “Cars have run off and gone into the creek, straight down, even a couple of them have flipped over.”

Johnson would like to see some changes.

“I think the best thing we could possibly do is put rumble strips leading into the other side of the bridge, to let people know they need to slow down," he said.

THP is working with the Rutherford County District Attorney's office in its investigation.

District Attorney Jennings Jones said anytime there's a fatality, they get involved.

When asked if there was reason to believe criminal charges may come, Jennings said he could not discuss it at this time.

