Murfreesboro ranked as 10th-best place for first-time homeowners

According to a study from WalletHub, a personal finance website, Murfreesboro, TN is the 10th best city in the country for first-time home buyers. Nashville, for comparison, ranks 40th. The number one city is McKinney, TX.

WalletHub compared 300 cities using a variety of metrics, including affordability, quality of life and the real estate market. Murfreesboro was 60th in affordability and had the 10th-best real estate market.

However, the quality of life for Murfreesboro ranks just 121st in the study.

Of the small cities on the list, Murfreesboro ranks sixth. Nashville, in the large cities category, is eighth.

The full list can be found online at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-first-time-home-buyers/5564/

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.