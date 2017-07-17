CNBC Study: Tennessee ranked second best state for transportation

According to CNBC’s 2017 “America’s Top States for Business,” Tennessee is the second best state in the country in terms of “Transportation and Infrastructure,” second only to Texas. This is the eighth year in a row that Tennessee’s transportation system ranked highly in the study.

Tennessee is the only state on the list without any transportation debt, allowing the Department of Transportation to allocate all of its funds to improvements and maintenance.

“This study recognizes TDOT’s commitment to provide a superior transportation network that serves our citizens and fosters economic growth,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said in a news release. “With this year’s passage of the IMPROVE Act, Tennessee can continue to have a high quality transportation system that addresses the needs of our communities.”

The poll ranked Tennessee as the ninth-best state overall for business, and ranked it in the top ten for cost of doing business, economy, and “business friendliness.”

The full list can be viewed online at http://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/11/americas-top-states-for-business-2017.html.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.