Victim in Columbia house fire dies

One person has died after being rescued from a fire on Saturday on Parkway Avenue.

Officials said the victim was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the victim died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the fire.

Investigators said the fire was not intentional. The fire originated from an open flame, likely a candle, placed too close to combustible materials, according to a news release.

