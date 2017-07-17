Gallatin PD seek help locating assault suspect - WSMV Channel 4

Gallatin PD seek help locating assault suspect

Jonathan Scott Brown (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Jonathan Scott Brown (Source: Gallatin Police Department)
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Jonathan Scott Brown, a man wanted in connection to a domestic assault.

Brown fled the scene before officers arrived after an argument with his girlfriend.

The officers determined that Brown assaulted his girlfriend and obtained a warrant on Brown.

The Gallatin PD encourage anyone with information related to Brown’s case or other crimes to contact them at 615-452-1313.


 

