Nashville man sentenced 35 years for child pornography

Nashville resident Mark K. White, 64, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

White was first charged in July 2013 after investigators found that he sexually molested and taken explicit pictures of young girls between ages four and seven while visiting family in Lawrenceburg, TN.

Further investigations found that White had more than 400 images of child pornography on his phone and computer.

Investigators determined that White’s sexual abuse of young girls dates back to 2011.

White pleaded guilty to the child pornography charges in January 2016.