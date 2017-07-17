Law enforcement officials clash in Battle of the Badges blood drive

Following an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations, Metro law enforcement officials went head to head encouraging individuals to give blood.

Dubbed the Music City Battle of the Badges, the Nashville Fire Department, Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Metro Nashville Police Department are all competing at Nissan Stadium to see who can give the most blood.

The drive began Monday at 7 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. when the winning badge will be presented to the department that gave the most blood.

Individuals unaffiliated with Metro law enforcement agencies are also invited, and they will have the option of choosing which department gets credit for their donation. Donors receive commemorative T-shirts and a chance to win prizes.

As of 1 p.m., the Davidson County Sheriff's Office was leading.

The event has already surpassed the number of donations in the 2016 Battle of the Badges.

As of noon, 199 units of blood have been donated on behalf of the MNPD. Please consider joining us at Nissan Stadium's East Club til 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/48IkYUwbyR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 17, 2017

Thanks for all the support for NFD! There is still time, come out and vote in honor of NFD until 4PM Nissan... https://t.co/brC4qei72y — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 17, 2017

#BattleoftheBadges 1pm update!



Pints Donated:

Sheriff 293

Fire 237

Police 202 pic.twitter.com/BL0wKpDukX — Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) July 17, 2017

