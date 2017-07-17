Davidson Sheriff's Office wins Battle of the Badges - WSMV Channel 4

Davidson Sheriff's Office wins Battle of the Badges

NASHVILLE, TN

The Nashville Fire Department, Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Metro Nashville Police Department all competed at Nissan Stadium to see who can give the most blood.

Dubbed the Music City Battle of the Badges, the Sheriff's Office ran away with the contest, totaling 358 donations compared to the Fire Department's 295 and Metro PD's 226. 

This event followed an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations. 

The drive began Monday at 7 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. when the winning badge was presented to the Sheriff's Office.

Individuals unaffiliated with Metro law enforcement agencies were also invited, and they will had the option of choosing which department got credit for their donation. Donors received commemorative T-shirts and chances to win prizes.

At around 1 p.m., the event surpassed the number of donations in the 2016 Battle of the Badges.

