Davidson Sheriff's Office wins Battle of the Badges

The Nashville Fire Department, Davidson County Sheriff's Office and Metro Nashville Police Department all competed at Nissan Stadium to see who can give the most blood.

Dubbed the Music City Battle of the Badges, the Sheriff's Office ran away with the contest, totaling 358 donations compared to the Fire Department's 295 and Metro PD's 226.

This event followed an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations.

The drive began Monday at 7 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. when the winning badge was presented to the Sheriff's Office.

Individuals unaffiliated with Metro law enforcement agencies were also invited, and they will had the option of choosing which department got credit for their donation. Donors received commemorative T-shirts and chances to win prizes.

At around 1 p.m., the event surpassed the number of donations in the 2016 Battle of the Badges.

As of noon, 199 units of blood have been donated on behalf of the MNPD. Please consider joining us at Nissan Stadium's East Club til 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/48IkYUwbyR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 17, 2017

Thanks for all the support for NFD! There is still time, come out and vote in honor of NFD until 4PM Nissan... https://t.co/brC4qei72y — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 17, 2017

#BattleoftheBadges 1pm update!



Pints Donated:

Sheriff 293

Fire 237

Police 202 pic.twitter.com/BL0wKpDukX — Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) July 17, 2017

With a projected 879 total pints donated, the 2017 #BattleoftheBadges was the largest in the events history! pic.twitter.com/21y8YROMUt — Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) July 17, 2017

And the winner of the Music City #BattleoftheBadges is...@NashSheriff! CONGRATS! pic.twitter.com/pjreAMb7XI — Red Cross Blood TVR (@RedCrossTVR) July 17, 2017

