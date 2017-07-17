Millersville police officer attacked during traffic stop

A Millersville police officer was attacked by a man during a traffic stop on Monday morning.

Officials are searching the area between Bethel Road and Louisville Highway on Interstate 65 and along Ridgecrest Drive, which is near the interstate, for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot. The traffic stop occurred on Ridgecrest, according to police.

Police said Terrell Stevenson attacked the officer during the stop around 8:15 a.m.

A woman in the car with Stevenson has been detained. The woman is the owner of the car that was stopped by police.

Millersville police is asking residents to be mindful of their surroundings while the search for Stevenson continues.

Stevenson is also wanted by Metro Police on aggravated assault charges.

Stevenson is considered armed and dangerous.

