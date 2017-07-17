Millersville police officer attacked during traffic stop

One person has died after being rescued from a fire on Saturday on Parkway Avenue.More >>
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Jonathan Scott Brown, a man wanted in connection to a domestic assault.More >>
Nashville resident Mark K. White, 64, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.More >>
Following an emergency call from the red cross for blood donations, metro law enforcement officials went head to head encouraging individuals to give blood Monday at Nissan Stadium.More >>
A Millersville police officer was attacked by a man during a traffic stop on Monday morning.More >>
A minivan and a truck crashed at the intersection of Old TVA Road and New Highway 7 around 5:15 a.m.More >>
The Hendersonville man is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter on her first day of school last year.More >>
Tennessee is one of five states participating in a week-long program aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths.More >>
Students in Metro Nashville Public Schools will have class on the day of the solar eclipse, and the district is explaining the decision.More >>
The victim's father told police he was driving on Pepperwood Drive with his wife, son and toddler when a man in dark clothing came up from a ditch and starting shooting at their car.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >>
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >>
According to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Public Affairs Office, a Nashville man died while hiking Alum Cave Trail on Saturday, July 15.More >>
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >>
Johntae Adams, 16, was killed when the car crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Dilton Mankin Road and Wilson Overall Road. One other student was also killed.More >>
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >>
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >>
