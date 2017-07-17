Sinema's High Born Hooch - WSMV Channel 4

Sinema's High Born Hooch

High Born Hooch
3oz Prosecco
1 oz fresh watermelon juice
1/2oz Sauternes Reduction
Pinch Black Sea Salt

Juice (1) Whole Watermelon and Strain - If you don't have a juicer, a blender and a fine mesh strainer will do the trick. Add 1/2 Pinch Salt per Cup and stir until dissolved - chill until ready to serve.

Place 1 Cup Sauternes in a pot and heat over low heat adding 1/2 Cup sugar and stirring until dissolved. Let cool in the fridge 2 hours.

Rim half a champagne flute or coupe glass with lime wedge and then place in salt so that it adheres.

Combine 1oz Chilled Watermelon Juice & 1/2oz Chilled Sauternes Syrup in glass, then top with 3oz Sparkling Wine.
 

