Mee McCormick's Fried Corn With Bacon & Fresh Jalapenos

Fried Corn With Bacon & Fresh Jalapenos

3 cups of corn or about 6-8 ears of fresh corn

4 strips of bacon

1 cup of red onion diced

3 cloves of crushed garlic

1 cup of diced red bell pepper

2 fresh jalapenos seeded and deveined & diced

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of honey or maple syrup

Instructions

In a skillet prepare bacon until crispy, set aside on a paper towel to drain. Place all the onions, peppers and garlic in the skillet and cook until soft - about 4 minutes. Add corn and cook until soft. Crumble bacon and toss in with corn for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and toss in honey and apple cider vinegar - hit it with a dash of sea salt & a little red pepper flakes for extra heat.

*You can make this vegan by using coconut oil and replacing bacon with toasted almond slivers & pieces of avocado.