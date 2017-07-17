Operation Southern Shield targeting speeders in 5 states

Drivers are being warned to watch their speed because there will be extra sets of eyes watching this week.

Tennessee is one of five states participating in a week-long program aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths.

Operation Southern Shield started on Monday in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The first-year program is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Operation Southern Shield will continue through Sunday.

Officials say they chose this time period because there are more people on the roads in the Southeast due to vacation travel.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.