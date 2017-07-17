MNPS issues statement on schools staying open during solar eclipse

Students in Metro Nashville Public Schools will have class on the day of the solar eclipse, and the district is explaining the decision.

On Aug. 21, just before noon, the moon will pass in front of the sun, blocking its light for up to two minutes and 42 seconds. Nashville is in the direct path of the solar eclipse.

MNPS says officials were originally not planning to have school that day, but Mayor Megan Barry was concerned about students being "left home without supervision on that day."

The school district has already purchased safety glasses for students to view the eclipse.

The school district posted this statement on their website Monday morning:

The Board of Education voted this past Tuesday, July 11, to modify the district calendar so students will be in school Aug. 21 – the day of the solar eclipse – and not in school Sept. 1. We had originally planned not to have school on the day of the eclipse but were asked by the Mayor to reconsider that decision as she felt strongly that young students could encounter safety issues if they were left home without supervision on that day. The district had already purchased safety glasses for students to take home so they could safely view the eclipse from home. Since Tuesday’s vote, the administration has been working through logistics associated with the calendar change – including obtaining safety glasses for school personnel – and will communicate further details with families as we get closer to the start of school.

