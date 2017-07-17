1 killed, 1 critically injured in Maury County crash - WSMV Channel 4

1 killed, 1 critically injured in Maury County crash

Posted:
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Maury County.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Old TVA Road and New Highway 7 on Monday morning.

The Maury County Fire Department confirmed one person was killed and another was critically injured.

