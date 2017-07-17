Police ID body found at Percy Priest Lake - WSMV Channel 4

Police ID body found at Percy Priest Lake

The body was found at Hamilton Creek Marina. (WSMV) The body was found at Hamilton Creek Marina. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

A body was recovered from Percy Priest Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Christian Rentas Guillen. No foul play is suspected in his death.

A swimmer said he was walking in the water at Hamilton Creek Marina when he stepped on the body. The man and a friend pulled the body to shore.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday.

