Police ID body found at Percy Priest Lake

The body was found at Hamilton Creek Marina. (WSMV)

A body was recovered from Percy Priest Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Christian Rentas Guillen. No foul play is suspected in his death.

A swimmer said he was walking in the water at Hamilton Creek Marina when he stepped on the body. The man and a friend pulled the body to shore.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday.

