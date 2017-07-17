Investigation underway after body found at Percy Priest Lake - WSMV Channel 4

Investigation underway after body found at Percy Priest Lake

The body was found at Hamilton Creek Marina. (WSMV) The body was found at Hamilton Creek Marina. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Officials are working to identify a body recovered from Percy Priest Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Police said swimmers found the victim in the water at Hamilton Creek Marina.

