Berry Hill gas station burglarized for 2nd time - WSMV Channel 4

The thief broke in through a glass door at the gas station. (WSMV) The thief broke in through a glass door at the gas station. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Police are investigating a burglary at a gas station in Berry Hill.

The thief broke through a glass door to get into the Shell gas station on Thompson Lane across from 100 Oaks Mall.

Police said they are working to determine what was stolen.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is the same gas station that was burglarized on Friday morning.

