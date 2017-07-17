Berry Hill gas station burglarized for 2nd time

Police are investigating a burglary at a gas station in Berry Hill. The burglar threw a rock to break the glass of the Shell gas station on Thompson Lane.

The burglary happened just after 5 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

The burglary happened just after 5 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

The thief broke in through a glass door at the gas station. (WSMV)

The thief broke through a glass door to get into the Shell gas station on Thompson Lane across from 100 Oaks Mall.

Police said they are working to determine what was stolen.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is the same gas station that was burglarized on Friday morning.

